NHMP saves dumper from major damage by extinguishing fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday saved a dumper from major damage by swift action.

A dumper had caught fire in its rear tyre and the Motorway Police on Hazara Motorway near Haripur was approached for help.

Realizing the sensitivity of the matter, the fire was brought under control with the help of fire extinguisher, said a spokesperson of NHMP.

The fire in the tire of the dumper was controlled in time and major damage was avoided.

The dumper, going towards Peshawar from Hattar was saved from any major damage.