NHMP saves life of traveler in medical emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) saved the life of a traveler in a medical emergency near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange here on Tuesday.

According to the details, NHMP patrolling team received the information that a traveler had a heart attack on the road, responding to which NHMP provided first aid and transferred the patient to the Mardan Medical Complex through an ambulance.

The senior officials of NHMP appreciated the rapid response of the patrolling team.