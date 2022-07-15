NHMP saves lives of mother, new born

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday saved the lives of a mother and her newly born child while traveling from Karachi to Muzaffargarh.

According to a spokesperson of NH&MP, a woman Saleha Bibi was traveling to her ancestral home Muzaffargarh in a bus from Karachi with her husband Muhammad Usman, said a press release.

The pregnant woman felt sick when their bus was crossing Hyderabad, upon which her husband called the Motorway Police Helpline 130.

The Motorway Police personnel on patrol stopped the bus near Saeedabad through the passenger's location and the woman was rushed to the nearest Taluka Hospital in their car where she gave birth to a child.

The family appreciated the immediate help of the Motorway Police due to which lives of woman and newly born were saved.

