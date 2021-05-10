NH&MP scales new heights of excellence through new strategy this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Monday scaled new heights of excellent performance through its new strategy during last four months as compared to the same period of last year.

According yo the report shared by the spokesman of NH&MP with media, the new strategy devised by Inspector General NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam includes special patrolling on Motorways and Highways at specific times, general road safety education, formation of special campaign teams for specific areas, sections, and easy availability of road safety gadgets on Highways and Motorways.

The Motorway Police has achieved another hallmark in service delivery by increasing the enforcement by 81 percent in the first four months of 2021 as compare to the same period during last year.

During the period, fine amount was increased by 78 percent by imposing Rs 2.1 billion as compared to Rs 1.2 billion imposed during last year through uniform implementation of traffic rules by the Motorway Police. Similarly, there has also been a significant reduction in fatal and non-fatal accidents during the reported period.

As many as 112 accidents were reported in 2021 with a decrease of 19 percent as compared to 138 fatal accidents in 2020, only 93 accidents reported in 2021 with a decrease of 63 percent in the context of 251 non-fatal accidents in 2020.

The death toll from accidents has also dropped by 23 percent and the number of injured was reduced by 50 percent.

The Motorway police have also seen a 54 percent reduction in crime on Motorways and highways under the new strategy of effective patrolling.

Timely assistance to the passengers stranded on Motorways and Highways is one of the core values of the Motorway Police and this year has seen 74 percent increase in passenger assistance compared to the year 2020.

Due to various measures taken by the National Highways and Motorways Police this year, the force has seen 82 percent increase in good work done category.

The Road Safety Awareness Campaign by the Motorway Police is playing a key role and this year 90 percent more road safety awareness campaigns were launched than the impact shown during last year.