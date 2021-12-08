NHMP seeks public cooperation for reducing environmental pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday sought people's help for reducing pollution and safe journey on highways.

Sector Commander Rana Sarfraz Ahmed, while briefing media here at Sher Shah on M-Tag at M-5, Sector-I, stated that as per the decision of Lahore High Court, the vehicles without tags are prohibited from entering and will apply to all motorways that join the main Ravi Toll Plaza.

He informed that the ban has been imposed in view of the growing danger of smog because when a vehicle is stationed on a toll plaza for a long time, it continues to emit smoke which increases pollution, adding that unfit vehicles were main cause of smog.

All vehicles which do not have M-tags should have M-tags as soon as possible to avoid any hassle.

Talking about the method of applying M-tag, he said that it was process of just five minutes, adding that National Identity card and mobile numbers will be required for it.

The drivers were also sensitized about M-Tag on this occasion.