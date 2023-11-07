Open Menu

NHMP Seized Illegal Clothes

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 10:00 PM

NHMP seized illegal clothes

A team of National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized a heavy quantity of illegal clothes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A team of National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized a heavy quantity of illegal clothes.

The clothes were being smuggled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab without paying customs duty and other taxes.

According to NHMP, a suspected pickup was intercepted near Chach interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) and during the search 403 rolls of smuggled foreign clothes were recovered.

Police arrested the driver of the pickup truck and handed over to customs authorities along with smuggled stuff, for further legal action.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Motorway Driver From

Recent Stories

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 ..

Pakistan targets to take AMA accounts number to 20 m by 2024: Shamshad

2 minutes ago
 Awarness session held to highlight significance of ..

Awarness session held to highlight significance of election, vote

4 minutes ago
 IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, att ..

IG Prisons underscores need to reform prisons, attitude of wardens towards inmat ..

4 minutes ago
 Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil ..

Three incidents of robberies registered in Tehsil Pirmahal

4 minutes ago
 Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native ..

Martyrs of Tirah operation laid to rest in native towns

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend ..

IHC seeks arguments in Toshakhana case to suspend trial court’s judgement

19 minutes ago
Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani call ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani calls Palestinian counterpart for ..

19 minutes ago
 ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated i ..

ATC summons PTI’s central leadership nominated in 9th May case

23 minutes ago
 Fight against TB back on track after Covid disrupt ..

Fight against TB back on track after Covid disruptions: WHO

23 minutes ago
 Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat d ..

Islamabad fumigation campaign underway to combat dengue virus

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail f ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sent 29 accused to jail for identification parade

18 minutes ago
 CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshe ..

CM's aide assures transparency in Mega City Nowshera

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan