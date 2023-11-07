NHMP seized illegal clothes

A team of National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized a heavy quantity of illegal clothes

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A team of National Highway and Motorway Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized a heavy quantity of illegal clothes.

The clothes were being smuggled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab without paying customs duty and other taxes.

According to NHMP, a suspected pickup was intercepted near Chach interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) and during the search 403 rolls of smuggled foreign clothes were recovered.

Police arrested the driver of the pickup truck and handed over to customs authorities along with smuggled stuff, for further legal action.

