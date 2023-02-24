UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Seizes 50 Bags Of Betel Nuts, Case Registered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

NH&MP seizes 50 bags of betel nuts, case registered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Around 50 bags of prohibited betel nuts (chalia) worth hundred thousands of rupees have been recovered from a van by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

According to the details, NH&MP Admin Officer Muhammad Shafiq, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Umar and Sub-Inspector Mohsin Raza stopped a van over suspicion and recovered 50 bags of illegal and prohibited betel nuts from the van during checking at location 38, in the limits of Budhla Santt police station.

DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti reached the spot and filed a case against the accused, handing them over to the police station concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NH&MP, M4, has already taken action against such prohibited, illegal and corrupt elements and got lodged cases in various police stations.

Sector Commander, M4, Atif Chaudhry has congratulated the relevant officials for their performance and said that movement of prohibited and illegal elements on motorways would be prevented at all costs.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Van All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted ..

HBL PSL 8: Remaining matches likely to be shifted to Karachi

23 minutes ago
 US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with P ..

US reiterates commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

50 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ ..

Expo Centre Sharjah wraps up ‘Paper One Show’ on high note, 60% more partici ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, e ..

Mohammed bin Rashid amends Decree on eLicensing, eTicketing System for events

1 hour ago
 Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

Czech Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and I ..

DoH announces winners of Healthcare Research and Innovation Grant

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.