NH&MP seizes 50 bags of betel nuts, case registered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Around 50 bags of prohibited betel nuts (chalia) worth hundred thousands of rupees have been recovered from a van by National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

According to the details, NH&MP Admin Officer Muhammad Shafiq, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Umar and Sub-Inspector Mohsin Raza stopped a van over suspicion and recovered 50 bags of illegal and prohibited betel nuts from the van during checking at location 38, in the limits of Budhla Santt police station.

DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti reached the spot and filed a case against the accused, handing them over to the police station concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NH&MP, M4, has already taken action against such prohibited, illegal and corrupt elements and got lodged cases in various police stations.

Sector Commander, M4, Atif Chaudhry has congratulated the relevant officials for their performance and said that movement of prohibited and illegal elements on motorways would be prevented at all costs.