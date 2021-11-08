UrduPoint.com

NHMP Seizes 600 Square Feet Of Smuggled Timber From A Truck On E-35

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:54 PM

NHMP seizes 600 square feet of smuggled timber from a truck on E-35

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled timber from a loaded vehicle at E-35 Pano Interchange Mansehra and arrested one person

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled timber from a loaded vehicle at E-35 Pano Interchange Mansehra and arrested one person.

According to the details, NHMP during a routine checking under the supervision of Beat Commander Sector E-35 DSP CPO Naveed Saidiqui a team comprising Sub Inspector Naveed Akhtar, Najmul Hassan, Rafeeh Khan, Operation Officer Sardar Aurangzeb and APO Babar stopped a Mazda truck FDS-1706 due to suspicious activity.

The truck was carrying scrape and heading towards Abbottabad, when the NHMP team stopped the truck they found precious 600 square feet timber under the scrap.

Police arrested the driver Muhammad Ashfaq son of Adalat Khan resident of Banda Havelian.

NHM police took the truck to Pano Interchange Mansehra and handed over the seized timber and arrested the driver to the Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Manshera Murtaza in the presence of media. The driver told the police during the initial investigation that the timber was smuggled from Basham to Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Driver Vehicle Mansehra Havelian Media From Mazda

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation ..

Sharjah Publishing City facilitates participation of 38 businesses at SIBF 2021

10 minutes ago
 Master Khan Gul Talent Awards ceremony held

Master Khan Gul Talent Awards ceremony held

1 minute ago
 Russia condemns Western calls not to recognise Nic ..

Russia condemns Western calls not to recognise Nicaragua vote

1 minute ago
 Govt should restrict private schools from selling ..

Govt should restrict private schools from selling books, uniforms: President BSA ..

1 minute ago
 Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over ..

Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets WEF founder at Expo 2020 ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets WEF founder at Expo 2020 Dubai to explore key future t ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.