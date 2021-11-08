NHMP seizes 600 square feet of smuggled timber from a truck on E-35

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled timber from a loaded vehicle at E-35 Pano Interchange Mansehra and arrested one person

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled timber from a loaded vehicle at E-35 Pano Interchange Mansehra and arrested one person.

According to the details, NHMP during a routine checking under the supervision of Beat Commander Sector E-35 DSP CPO Naveed Saidiqui a team comprising Sub Inspector Naveed Akhtar, Najmul Hassan, Rafeeh Khan, Operation Officer Sardar Aurangzeb and APO Babar stopped a Mazda truck FDS-1706 due to suspicious activity.

The truck was carrying scrape and heading towards Abbottabad, when the NHMP team stopped the truck they found precious 600 square feet timber under the scrap.

Police arrested the driver Muhammad Ashfaq son of Adalat Khan resident of Banda Havelian.

NHM police took the truck to Pano Interchange Mansehra and handed over the seized timber and arrested the driver to the Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Manshera Murtaza in the presence of media. The driver told the police during the initial investigation that the timber was smuggled from Basham to Abbottabad.