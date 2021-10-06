UrduPoint.com

NHMP Sensitized 17 Mln People On Road Safety, Traffic Laws During Current Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police's (NHMP) Mobile education Units (MEU) on Wednesday briefed that in the current year it sensitized almost 17 million people about road safety and traffic laws, aimed at ensuring to protect lives and property of the travellers.

According to NHMP, in order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of MEU were giving complete awareness about road safety. NHMP was also providing guidance to private driving training schools.

The NHMP was trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters and Motorway Police Helpline (130) had been upgraded to ensure immediate assistance.

Assistance was provided to about 1.5 million people who had difficulty traveling on motorways and national highways and about 2 million calls were received on the helpline 130.

Motorway Police requested to the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited, adding that never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets; make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving and don't use mobile while driving.

He said accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading. The national Highways and Motorway Police is working day and night to make your journey safe on roads, he said. To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission, he added.

