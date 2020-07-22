UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Set Up Blood Donation Camp

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:44 PM

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday, in collaboration with "SUNDAS Foundation" a non government organization, set up a blood donation camp for thalassemia patients

The camp was set up on the directions of NH&MP Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, said NHMP DIG/Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam.

A large number of NHMP officers including female donated blood to the "SUNDAS" Foundation.

In his statement, NH&MP IG said that helping thalassemia patients was a great service to humanity as thalassemia had become a major threat especially for children.

The NHMP would continue to strive and endeavour to uphold such exemplary traditions of service to humanity in cooperation with SUNDAS Foundation, IG added.

Addressing on the occasion, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that NH&MP would facilitate SUNDAS foundation for collecting blood donations across the country by providing blood group data of all NH&MP officers.

Earlier, the wife of the DIG/Commandant Mehboob Aslam donated her blood and said that reason for her blood donation was to inspire and motivate NH&MP officers to develop a passion for service to humanity.

SUNDAS Foundation Director BMD Maj (retd) Muhammad Tariq said that NHMP had set an example which should be followed by other organizations as well.

At the end, DIG Mehboob Aslam presented souvenir and honorary shield to doctors of SUNDAS Foundation who participated in blood camp.

