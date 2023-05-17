UrduPoint.com

NHMP Sets Example Of Honesty, Returns Costly Cell Phone To Owner

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has set a high example of honesty by finding a missing mobile worth Rs 75000 and handing it over to the owner.

A person while travelling from Islamabad towards Faisalabad stopped at the Chakri service area where he left his valuable mobile phone worth around Rs 75000, a spokesperson of the Motorway Police said.

After travelling for some time, he realised that he had forgotten his cell phone at Chakri.

He immediately sought the help of the Motorway Police.

As soon as the information was received, the Motorway Police reached the spot and traced the mobile phone and handed it over to the owner who thanked the Motorway Police.

During another operation, Motorway Police foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat and recovered 12.5 tons of the commodity from a suspicious truck near Chakri Interchange. The truck was going to Taxila from Pindi Bhattian.

After completing the preliminary legal proceedings, the wheat was handed over to the district food authority along with the truck driver.

