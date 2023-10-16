NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) set up a free eye camp for the drivers near the Hyderabad toll plaza on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) set up a free eye camp for the drivers near the Hyderabad toll plaza on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Monday.

An official informed that during the day-long camp, it surfaced that the drivers of heavy transport vehicles including the public transport vehicles suffered from eye-sight issues and some other ailments of eyes.

The camp was set up in collaboration with the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Hyderabad.

The doctors examined the eye health of around 150 drivers in addition to checking their blood pressure levels.

The Sector Commander NH&MP Sector III Syed Farhan Ahmed and other officials visited the camp.

At the camp, the patients were given free eye drops as well.