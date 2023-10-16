Open Menu

NH&MP Sets Up Free Eye Camp For Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 09:46 PM

NH&MP sets up free eye camp for drivers

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) set up a free eye camp for the drivers near the Hyderabad toll plaza on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) set up a free eye camp for the drivers near the Hyderabad toll plaza on the M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Monday.

An official informed that during the day-long camp, it surfaced that the drivers of heavy transport vehicles including the public transport vehicles suffered from eye-sight issues and some other ailments of eyes.

The camp was set up in collaboration with the Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Hyderabad.

The doctors examined the eye health of around 150 drivers in addition to checking their blood pressure levels.

The Sector Commander NH&MP Sector III Syed Farhan Ahmed and other officials visited the camp.

At the camp, the patients were given free eye drops as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Motorway Vehicles Hyderabad Jamshoro From Blood

Recent Stories

Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be h ..

Meeting of Progressive Writers Association to be held on Oct, 17

6 seconds ago
 Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

Hundreds of illegal immigrants living in Jamshoro

2 minutes ago
 KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of ..

KP Minister met NEPRA chief, discusses issuance of power transmission license

2 minutes ago
 Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay ..

Miral, Emerge to develop solar project on Yas Bay Waterfront

18 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI cha ..

IHC disposes of plea against jail trial of PTI chairman

2 minutes ago
 HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from powe ..

HESCO claims recovery of Rs 42.6 million from power thieves

13 minutes ago
Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relie ..

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relief to banking customers

13 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share emp ..

Supreme Court orders Registrar Office to share employees information with applic ..

13 minutes ago
 Solangi vows level-playing field to political part ..

Solangi vows level-playing field to political parties in electoral process

13 minutes ago
 UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on B ..

UAE organises first ever Ministerial Dialogue on Building Water-Resilient Food S ..

33 minutes ago
 SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development progra ..

SAU, HESSA urge to make faculty development programme more effective

24 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of three cities test positiv ..

Environmental samples of three cities test positive for Poliovirus

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan