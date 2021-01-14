UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Sets Up Road Safety Stall In Sakrand

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:16 PM

The DIG National Highways and Motorways Police South Zone, Ali Sher Jakhrani has said the drivers should use anti dosing devices while driving for long hours on the highways

According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, the DIG inaugurated a stall in Sakrand, Nawabshah, which sells different road safety items including the anti dosing device. Jakhrani observed that the device was very useful to prevent a driver from falling asleep as it would immediately sound an alarm after a driver falls asleep.

The DIG said the NH&MP was adopting modern technologies to ensure smoother movement of traffic on the highways and motorways. On the occasion the DIG distributed free helmets and side mirrors to the motorbike riders.

Jakhrani also planted saplings on the highways as part of the clean and green Pakistan drive. The Sector Commander Sajjad Hussain Bhatti, DSP Syed Khawar Moeen, DSP Muhammad Rashid Siddiqui and other officials were present on the occasion.

