NHMP signs MoU with PITB for implementation of e-FOAS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ):National Highway and Motorway Police on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS) to explore new horizons of modern technology.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Secretary Communications Zaffar Hassan were also present on the occasion.

PITB's developed e-FOAS suite bundled up with rich tools to help NHMP in its day-to-day office operations, administrative & managerial issues and also helps them to enhance organization's overall operational & administrative capabilities.

This implementation will not only help NHMP saving time & cost but it will also bring efficiency, transparency and better control across the organization. The system was piloted in 12 beats initially, after the successful completion of pilot and its amazing results, NHMP decided to use it countrywide.

National Highways Motorway Police NHMP is going paperless at very fast track.

Inspector General Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has already inaugurated an E-Ticketing service in 2018 in NHMP.

Speaking on the occasion IG NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that introducing e-FOAS (e-Filing & Office Automation System) will be a milestone achieved for NHMP. e-FOAS (e-Filing & Office Automation System) is a cloud-based electronic filing and office automation system designed to save time and cost.

He further said that e-FOAS has successfully launched in three sectors of the Motorway Zone and the employees of these sectors have been well equipped with essential training.

After achieving one string, we will be able to move to the other zones and sectors. We will witness the beginning of a new era when NHMP will be digital.