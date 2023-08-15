Open Menu

NHMP South Zone Sector-II Larkana Celebrates 76th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 01:40 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police South Zone Sector-II (N-55/Indus Highway) Larkana on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at Sector Office Motorway South Zone Sector-II Larkana.

The Sector Commander Motorway South Zone Sector-II (N-55/Indus Highway) Larkana was the chief guest of the event.

Officers, officials of NH&MP and a good number of local people attended the ceremony.

The Sector Commander Motorway North South Zone Sector-II (N-55/Indus Highway) Larkana performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

A contingent of Motorway Police offered a guard of honour during the ceremony.

A cake was cut on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Gifts were also distributed along with road safety briefings at all main toll plazas of Motorway, South Zone Sector-II (N-55/Indus Highway) Larkana.

Independence Day celebrations were also organized in a private school in Larkana city by the Motorway Police Larkana, gifts were also distributed among the school children. National flags were displayed on all the vehicles of the Motorway Police.

A flag march was also conducted by the officers/officials on the Indus Highway.

