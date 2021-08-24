NHMP special road safety campaigns declines accident ratio

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Number of road accidents were decreased on national highways due to special road safety campaigns launched by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP).

According to a spokesperson of National Highways and Motorway, it was a matter of immense pride to uphold highest standards of professionalism whilst ensuring safety of travelers on National road network.

He said patience, discipline and courage were the hallmark of NHMP, said a statement issued here.

The motorway police were utilizing all their energies to create awareness about road safety, besides enforcing traffic laws.

NHMP working with a vision to ensure a safe and secure driving environment on national Highways and Motorways.