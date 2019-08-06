NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to facilitate commuters

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has sped up digitalization process of its systems to ensure safety of commuters and smooth flow of traffic on national highways network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has sped up digitalization process of its systems to ensure safety of commuters and smooth flow of traffic on national highways network.

The NH&MP has undertaken special measures by creating a network for crisis cells and a nerve centre has been established at Central Police Office in Islamabad to coordinate, supervise and oversee communications across the domain of Motorway Police.

Travel advisory portal,an online medium that provides instant updates on road situation and weather conditions has been launched by the NH&MP.

The monitoring of this facility through filed establishments ensures timely notification of relevant information in the areas of road block ,fog and visibility, road closure and diversion.

In the past few years of social media evolution, twitter and face book have emerged as an effective medium of communication and for spreading its outreach,Motorway Police has posted information related to national road network on twitter and face book respectively.

The Motorway Police has developed a smart phone application with the objective to provide timely assistance to commuters in categories of road crash, medical emergency, repair and travel advisory.

Salient features of the application include identification of location through real time navigation, direct connection between road user and relevant sector office.

The virtual bulletin boards have been installed displaying variable speed limits in response to traffic conditions ahead, warning to drivers of response to traffic conditions ahead, warnings to drivers of incidents, road works or congestion ahead, estimated journey times of delay times, alternative route information weather conditions safety messages.

In order to automate the existing systems, a software Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) has been developed indigenously by the Computer Programmers of NH&MP. This shall enable the organization to maintain digital profiles of all the staff and members. Helpline 130, an operational call centre accessible to commuters round the clock has also been upgraded. It receives calls through land-line, cell phone and SOS emergency booths alongside motorways.

Operations of NH&MP Drivers Licensing Authority (DLA) in Islamabad have been upgraded to a single window system that enables prompt processing of applications. The system is an integration of biometric verification, facial imaging and documentary profile.

