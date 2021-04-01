UrduPoint.com
NHMP SPs Fazal-e- Hamid, Ateeque Tahir Promoted To Grade 19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police officers Fazal-e-Hamid and Muhammad Ateeque Tahir who served in the National Highways and Motorways Police have been promoted from SP Grade 18 to SSP Grade 19. Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam and Additional Inspector General of Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi pinned the badges to SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir on their promotion during rank wearing ceremony held at Central Police Office of NHMP, Islamabad. DIG (HQs), Asghar Ali, DIG (Operations), Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, AIG (Finance), Irum Abbasi and other senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion.

IG, NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam congratulated to SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir on their promotion in BS-19.

He acknowledged the valuable contribution of SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir in upholding the core values of courtesy and professionalism. Expressing their reverence for the organization SSP Fazal-e-Hamid and SSP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir said that it is a privilege working such an esteemed organization and they were trying their best to contribute significantly to its welfare and upgrade.

