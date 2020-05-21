NH&MP SSP distributes ration in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) SSP Ghulam Sardar Bhayo Thursday distributed ration among class four, daily wagers of NH&MP and needy people of the vicinity.

The ration distribution programme was organized in collaboration with a private NGO IGHDS.

The SSP informed that they were distributing more than two hundred ration bags among the needy persons. He informed that he had paid half of cost for this ration distribution programme from his own pocket while other half is borne by the NGO IGHDS.