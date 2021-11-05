NH&MP starts campaign against unofficial, irregular number plates

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A campaign against irregular number plates and unauthorized police lights was in full swing on National Highways and Motorways.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued directives to the road users (drivers) to use valid number plates as the vehicle without unofficial number plate will not be allowed on Motorways, said a statement.

NH&MP directed road users that no entry would be allowed on motorways without standardized number plates.

The NH&MP is committed to facilitate the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.

According to NH&MP, about 17 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways.

The National Highways and Motorway Police working day and night to make road users journey safe on roads.

About 1.9 million calls received on the helpline 130 this year. More than seven thousands calls have been attended through Toll Free Help Line 130 on daily basis.