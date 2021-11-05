UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Starts Campaign Against Unofficial, Irregular Number Plates

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

NH&MP starts campaign against unofficial, irregular number plates

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :A campaign against irregular number plates and unauthorized police lights was in full swing on National Highways and Motorways.

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has issued directives to the road users (drivers) to use valid number plates as the vehicle without unofficial number plate will not be allowed on Motorways, said a statement.

NH&MP directed road users that no entry would be allowed on motorways without standardized number plates.

The NH&MP is committed to facilitate the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.

According to NH&MP, about 17 million traffic violations were enforced to ensure supremacy of law on motorways and national highways.

The National Highways and Motorway Police working day and night to make road users journey safe on roads.

About 1.9 million calls received on the helpline 130 this year. More than seven thousands calls have been attended through Toll Free Help Line 130 on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Road Vehicle Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Opposition terms PM’s relief package as “takle ..

Opposition terms PM’s relief package as “takleef package”

7 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,735 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,735 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

35 minutes ago
 Austrian New Foreign Minister Calls for Bringing R ..

Austrian New Foreign Minister Calls for Bringing Relations With Russia to Pre-Cr ..

35 minutes ago
 Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

35 minutes ago
 Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention to Increase Gas ..

Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention to Increase Gas Volumes in European Storage F ..

35 minutes ago
 Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still ..

Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still divisive

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.