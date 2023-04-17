UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Starts Deployment, Patrolling Of Motorway Police To Prevent Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 08:07 PM

NH&MP starts deployment, patrolling of motorway police to prevent accidents

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has started to increase deployment and patrolling of the motorway police on the stretch of the Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan to prevent accidents during Eid holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has started to increase deployment and patrolling of the motorway police on the stretch of the Indus Highway between Jamshoro and Sehwan to prevent accidents during Eid holidays.

In a statement issued here on Monday, it has been informed that SP Naeem Shaikh had directed the motorway police deployed on the said stretch to also be prepared to deal with an emergency situation.

The NH&MP were also ensuring that the drivers and their vehicles met the safety standards.

