NH&MP Starts Implementation On Strategy For Smooth Traffic Flow On Eid

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NH&MP starts implementation on strategy for smooth traffic flow on Eid

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has started implementation on the strategy for smooth traffic flow on national highways during Eid-Ul-Adha.

According to press release issued here, the rush on Motorways increased due to transportation of sacrificial animal and travelling of citizens to celebrate Eid with their love ones.

The motorway police is following the strategy to facilitate the commuters by keeping in view the rush on Eid days.

Overloading by public transporters and the overcharging is being checked and legal action being taken against such vehicles to ensure the flow of traffic on motorways, under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood and DIG Motorway Central 2 Zone Fida Hussain Mastoi.

The operations have been intensified with the help of spotters against vehicles with tinted windows and fancy number plates.

Motorway police was offering chewing gum and tea to drivers to make dosing at well at night more effective so that drivers drive vehicles more carefully in order to control accidents and make motorways safer.

DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti reviewed the allied services with Captain (R) Muhammad Naeem in charge of FWO to ensure a comfortable and safe journey to citizens and timely assistance could be provided to them in case of need.

