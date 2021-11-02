NHMP steps shows remarkable results in reducing road accidents

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) showed remarkable results in reducing road accidents by 46 percent, both fatal and non-fatal through a number of steps.

NHMP recently launched a Performance Audit Automation System (PAAS) - a web based real time performance evaluation and assessment application - to improve performance the of Motorway Police, said a NHMP statement.

NHMP has adopted contemporary gadgetry mechanisms to control traffic accidents and save precious lives through the use of modern technology on motorways and highways, it added.

The new system evaluation has been introduced across the country to check the performance of Beat level in a short period as the National Highways and Motorway Police was committed to provide all possible assistance to the public.

It is out integrity and professionalism of our mission to promote safety on motorways and highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, it said.