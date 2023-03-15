UrduPoint.com

NHMP Stresses Compliance With Updated Speed Limits On M4 Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

NHMP stresses compliance with updated speed limits on M4 Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday urged the road users to comply with the updated road speed limits on the Faisalabad - Pindi Bhattian Motorway (M4).

An official of NHMP informed APP that speed limits have been reduced from 120 to 100 kilometers per hour for Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) and a new speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour has been set for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs).

The official stated, "The decision was made for the safety of road users and for minimizing the potential risks of accidents on the M4." He stated, "A wing of National Highway Authority (NHA) is responsible for updating the sign boards and speed limit indicators on the motorway.

" The official confirmed, "A majority of the sign boards have already been updated." "NHMP will be submitting a request to NHA for a comprehensive survey, to ensure that all the recently updated speed limit boards are in place." The official called on all road users to follow the updated speed limits, in order to ensure the safety of all drivers and passengers on the motorway.

He reiterated that NHMP has been working to improve road safety and has been implementing various measures, including awareness campaigns and training programs, to promote safe driving practices.

