NHMP strictly banned use of pressure horns, polluted vehicles on motorways: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have launched a nationwide campaign called "No More Violation" to increase traffic violation fines and to ensure strict implementation of the laws related to noise pollution vehicles on motorways, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said here on Monday.

Talking to a private news channel, DIG NHMP said that over-speeding and using of pressure horns motorists would face heavy fines and patrol cars have been instructed to chase and apprehend violators if needed.

He said that NHMP under its strong monitoring system would monitor the speed of vehicles passing through the motorways, adding that they strongly believed in equal and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

He said that National Highways and Motorway police have chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan and trying to make the motorway journey safe and secure for motorists.

NHMP DIG stressed that all stakeholders including media and public at large should actively participate in the ongoing campaign for protection of human lives.

Replying a question, he said that NHMP had launched a campaign as the noise pollution affects the nerves and is injurious to human health, therefore, strict penalties of heavy fines would be taken against those installing pressure horns on their vehicles, adding, NHMP was chasing and apprehending rash drivers on the motorway.

Forcefully ceased vehicle owners will have to pay hefty fines, he warned, adding, law offenders will not be allowed to exit motorways unless they pay their heavy fines.

He said that with the use of modern technology of night vision cameras NHMP officers would deal violators on motorways.

Responding to another query, he also appealed to all motorists to maintain the speed of vehicles, ensure safety measures and cooperate with officers while using roads during the monsoon spell.

He called on everyone planning to travel for the holiday to follow safe driving tips to ensure their own safety and of others. He warned drivers to drive slowly and avoid reckless driving.