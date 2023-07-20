NHMP striving to control accidents on motorways, highways by strict implementation of traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) have been making dedicated efforts to control accidents on motorways and federalized highways by ensuring strict enforcement of traffic rules and providing help and guidance to road users.

An official of NHMP told APP on Thursday that strict enforcement of the law under National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 and imposition of fines under section 79 of NHSP, 2000 against violators especially those involved in careless driving, overspeeding, lane violation etc were among the steps taken to control accidents.

He said that FIRs under section 279 and other relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code were also lodged against the violators found in rash or negligent driving.

The official said that extensive use of day and night speed-checking cameras was being done to avoid accidents due to overspeeding.

Moreover, he said that checking of tyres with treads and air pressure gauges was also being done at toll plazas to prevent tyre burst accidents.

He said that anti-dozing points were established to avoid accidents due to dozing at the wheel.

In addition to that surprise and random checking of vehicles at night time to check the physical status of drivers was being done, he added.

He said that road safety seminars and walks at the beat and sector level were arranged on road side hotel/ pumps and truck stations to inform drivers regarding road safety.

The NHMP official said that seminars, walks/counselling, and briefing sessions were also conducted for the drivers regarding mechanical fitness of the vehicles.

He said that briefings were given regarding road safety to the road users at toll plazas as well as through mobile Education Unit.

Surprise checking and patrolling by the sector commander was being done and strict action taken against lane violators, he added.

Briefings were given and education imparted at different institutes/school/ colleges as the youngsters were the major users of bikes,he said adding special emphasis was given on enforcement against underage riding and overloading on motor bikes.

The official said that strict action was being taken against motorcyclists for not wearing a helmet, dangerous riding, one-wheeling, triple riding, without a black/ side view mirror, one-way violation etc.

He said that a record of vehicles had been compiled under Public Service Vehicle Management (PSVM) and a record of change of tires of vehicles had been compiled.

Such record of the vehicles had also helped in preventing accidents and tracing accidents, he added.

The road is also monitored by drone cameras, and hidden cameras had been installed in uniforms to check the performance of motorway police personnel so that those traveling on the motorway did not face any problems, he added.

He said entry for PSV'S on Motorways without valid Driving License, fitness certificate registration book and en-route permits and in case of overloading of passengers or excessive luggage on roof had been banned.

The official said as far as Kalar Kahar portion of Islamabad- Lahore Motorway was concerned, the NHMP had established a 10km sub beat in Salt Range to make sure of zero tolerance for any traffic violation.

He said extra police force had been deployed along with more speed checking cameras and convoy strategy had been adopted for buses.

Road Safety awareness units were working in all over Pakistan to sensitize the public regarding their safety while driving on Motorways & Highways respectively, he added.

"These units are being directed by our Inspector General to educate every single walk of life and get to their doorsteps for awareness of Road safety so that we can make sure that our community is being sensitized to cope with any situation while traveling," he added.

He said that HTV's carrying hazardous materials were being checked very effectively and some SOPs for strict enforcement had been devised.

The NHMP official urged motorists to drive carefully and reduce their speed in case of rain. He said that more caution was required in driving during rain and it was advisable to avoid unnecessary travel during rain.

He said that the speed of vehicles should be kept lower than normal conditions and the distance between the vehicles should be more than usual. He said it should be ensured that wipers are in good condition and compliance with traffic rules should also be ensured.

