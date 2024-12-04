NHMP successfully controlled 95 per cent axle load on motorways; IG Salman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Inspector General(IG) of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP)Salman Chaudhary on Wednesday said that since November 15, 2023, motorway police have successfully controlled as many as 95 per cent of the axle loads on the roads to improve safety and preserve the road infrastructure.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the E-Tickting system on the occasion of the 28th Raising Day of NHMP, he expressed pride in leading an organization that has become a symbol of national pride, noting the NHMP's exemplary service over five thousand Kilometers covering the National Highways and Motorways of all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan.

The IG emphasized that the NHMP was known for its dedication, honesty, and professionalism, aligning it with international traffic policing standards. Reflecting on the organization’s history, he acknowledged the efforts of former Inspectors General and the sacrifices of the Motorway Police personnel, including those who gave their lives for the safety of the public.

Salman highlighted several achievements, including the successful implementation of the axle load control regime and the addition of new patrol vehicles in the fleet of NHMP to improve the efficiency of operations.

He also spoke of the NHMP’s technological advancements, such as the modern e-ticketing system and the ongoing transition to a paperless office with plans for a cashless system soon.

Furthermore, he mentioned the commencement of patrolling on the Karakoram Highway and the expansion of FM-95 radio coverage to other cities to provide traffic and weather updates.

Additionally, the regular issuance of driving licenses has now been extended to Quetta, following its success in Islamabad and Sheikhupura, he added.

The 28th Raising Day of the NHMP was commemorated through a special ceremony at the Driving Licensing Authority Auditorium.

The event's chief guests were Inspector General Salman Chaudhry and the family of martyred Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed. Additional Inspectors General of Police, DIGs and numerous officials also participated in the ceremony. A poignant moment of the ceremony was when the daughters of martyred Sub-Inspector Shabbir Ahmed cut a cake in honour of the occasion.

The event began with a welcoming note by DIG Muhammad Saleem, followed by a briefing from DIG Salman Ali Khan on the launching of the e-ticketing system. IG Salman Chaudhry officially launched an e-ticketing application aiming to enhance the transparency and paperless nature of the challenging process.