NH&MP successfully registered more than one lac new M-Tags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has successfully registered more than one lac new M-tags on vehicles.

According to NH&MP, the initiative will help ease down the entry and exit on motorways to get rid of long queue on the Toll Plazas.

NH&MP asked the motorists to get M-Tag for their vehicles as entry on motorways for non M-Tag and unregistered vehicles were banned from December 7.

M-tag is a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) pre-paid chip that will help the booths installed on the toll plazas to scan the vehicles when passing through the toll plaza.

Meanwhile in a tweet, Inspector General NH&MP Inam Ghani said that "government vehicles are not exempt from any fine", adding that the rule of law is the same for everyone.

"Institutional responsibility shown on the NHMP officials is highly commendable and shows improvement in practice", he added.