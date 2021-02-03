NH&MP Sukkur distributes helmets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police, National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Sukkur, Syed Sibt-e-Hassan on Wednesday said that lives can be saved in 80 percent of motorcycle accidents if the riders wear helmets.

Addressing in road safety seminar DSP NH&MP Sukkur zone said riders should wear safety helmets even if they are on a short journeys or riding pillion.

Every motorcycle rider should wear a helmet, even the children riding pillion.

It is for their safety, after all, he added.

Earlier, he also distributed helmets among the motorcycle riders.