NH&MP Sukkur distributes helmets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur, Shahid Nazir Viryah on Wednesday said that in 80 per cent of motorcycle accidents, lives could be saved if riders wear helmets.

Addressing in road safety seminar at Government Boys High school Babarlio, the SP NH&MP Sukkur Viryah said riders should wear safety helmets even if they were on a short journeys or riding pillion.

Every motorcycle rider should wear a helmet, even the children riding pillion. It is for their safety, after all, he added.

Earlier, he also distributed helmets among the motorcycle riders.