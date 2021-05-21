UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Sukkur Launches Awarness Campaign

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:14 PM

NH&MP Sukkur launches awarness campaign

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes.

SP, NH&MP Sukkur Zafar Iqbal Chadhar said that in Pakistan thousands of people died every year in road mishaps and motorcyclists were the major contributors.

"Head injury is the major cause of death among bike riders and it can be avoided by use of standard safety helmets, following traffic rules and adopting road safety measures,"he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Motorway Road Died Traffic Sukkur

Recent Stories

TECNO to introduce Android 12 Beta Program in the ..

25 minutes ago

'The Bus' steers Hurricanes to victory over Rebels ..

3 minutes ago

Eurozone business activity growth fastest in three ..

3 minutes ago

Distillery unearthed, liquor recovered in multan

3 minutes ago

70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations ..

3 minutes ago

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.