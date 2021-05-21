NH&MP Sukkur launches awarness campaign

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur on Friday launched a campaign to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes.

SP, NH&MP Sukkur Zafar Iqbal Chadhar said that in Pakistan thousands of people died every year in road mishaps and motorcyclists were the major contributors.

"Head injury is the major cause of death among bike riders and it can be avoided by use of standard safety helmets, following traffic rules and adopting road safety measures,"he added.