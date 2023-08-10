Open Menu

NH&MP Sukkur To Celebrate Independence Day With Great Fervor & Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 09:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives by Inspector General (IG), National Highways and Motorway (NH&MP) Police, the NH&MP Sukkur under the supervision of SP Zahid Nazir Viryah will celebrate Independence Day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

As per details a meeting chaired by SP, NH&MP was held to finalize the arrangements for Independence Day here on Thursday. The meeting was attended by all of the motorway police officials.

SP Zahid Nazir said flag leaflets and pamphlets bearing messages related to the occasion, are being distributed among the road users at all toll plazas from August 13th.

He said the national flag would be displayed on all official vehicles including patrolling mobiles of NH&MP on 14 August.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to hoist national Flag on all office buildings of National Highway & Motorway Police.

National anthem and patriotic songs would be played on all LEDs installed on toll plazas at highways.

