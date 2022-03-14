UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Sukkur To Celebrate Pakistan Day

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

NH&MP Sukkur to celebrate Pakistan Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur would celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar at Sukkur Toll Plaza, the officers of Motorway Police would welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

While talking to APP here on Monday, SP NH&MP Sukkur zone said that"Pakistan Day (Youm-e-Pakistan) is the day on which resolution was passed for the creation of Pakistan, an independent state for Muslims.

"Due to tireless efforts of the Muslims, Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947. It was only because of this glorious country of ours which affords us the enjoyment of all of our freedoms and liberties, he added.

The SP said that the IG NH&MP had a staunch determination to ensure immaculate adherence to traffic laws on the motorways. The motorway police was committed to serve the travelers and that the success of all public services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution World Police Motorway Pakistan Day Road Traffic Sukkur August Muslim All

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Pe ..

Vivo V23 5G — The Best in Camera, Technology, Performance and Appearance

19 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Monday

57 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 8 ..

Malaysia reports 22,535 new COVID-19 infections, 87 more deaths

58 seconds ago
 Fire in shopping mall brought under control

Fire in shopping mall brought under control

1 minute ago
 China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases ..

China's Jilin reports 895 new local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while ..

NHMP asks road users to refrain from smoking while driving

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>