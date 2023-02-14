UrduPoint.com

NHMP Takes Initiative To Protect Lives Of Citizens Through Road Safety Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:00 AM

NHMP takes initiative to protect lives of citizens through road safety campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched an extensive awareness campaign on various highways and motorways across the country to promote road safety and prevent traffic road crashes.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of NHMP said that the drive was initiated on the instructions of the Inspector General of NHMP, Khalid Mahmood and during this drive, NHMP officials are educating travelers about the importance of wearing seat belts, avoiding lane jumping, and refraining from using mobile phones while driving.

He informed that the campaign also includes special persons who are actively involved in spreading awareness and holding placards with messages related to road safety.

The official highlighted that former test cricketer, Shoaib Muhammad has also joined the NHMP awareness campaign to encourage travelers to follow traffic rules and safe driving practices.

"The campaign is being widely appreciated by commuters", he added.

Moreover, he said that the NHMP has recorded testimonials of the travelers and shared them on social media platforms to expand the scope of the campaign. He said that the NHMP's efforts to promote road safety and protect the lives and property of citizens are highly appreciated by the citizens.

He said that NHMP officials are educating drivers and passengers about traffic rules and regulations, the importance of wearing seat belts, and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. "The officials also encouraged drivers to avoid over-speeding and jumping lanes, which often leads to accidents, loss of life, and permanent disabilities", he maintained.

The road users lauded the NHMP's commitment to road safety and hoped that such campaigns will continue in the future to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users.

\395

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Social Media Road Traffic All From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for ..

UAE Press: Earthquake relief, open your hearts for help

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectu ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2023 highlights architectural aesthetics of emirate&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th February 2023

2 hours ago
 World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

8 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.