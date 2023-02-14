NHMP takes initiative to protect lives of citizens through road safety campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched an extensive awareness campaign on various highways and motorways across the country to promote road safety and prevent traffic road crashes.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, an official of NHMP said that the drive was initiated on the instructions of the Inspector General of NHMP, Khalid Mahmood and during this drive, NHMP officials are educating travelers about the importance of wearing seat belts, avoiding lane jumping, and refraining from using mobile phones while driving.

He informed that the campaign also includes special persons who are actively involved in spreading awareness and holding placards with messages related to road safety.

The official highlighted that former test cricketer, Shoaib Muhammad has also joined the NHMP awareness campaign to encourage travelers to follow traffic rules and safe driving practices.

"The campaign is being widely appreciated by commuters", he added.

Moreover, he said that the NHMP has recorded testimonials of the travelers and shared them on social media platforms to expand the scope of the campaign. He said that the NHMP's efforts to promote road safety and protect the lives and property of citizens are highly appreciated by the citizens.

He said that NHMP officials are educating drivers and passengers about traffic rules and regulations, the importance of wearing seat belts, and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. "The officials also encouraged drivers to avoid over-speeding and jumping lanes, which often leads to accidents, loss of life, and permanent disabilities", he maintained.

The road users lauded the NHMP's commitment to road safety and hoped that such campaigns will continue in the future to ensure the safety and well-being of all road users.

\395