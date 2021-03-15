NH&MP to celebrate Pakistan Day near Rohri Toll Plaza

National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar, at RohriToll Plaza on 23rd March where officers of Motorway police will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur will celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar, at RohriToll Plaza on 23rd March where officers of Motorway police will welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

According to SSP M&HP Sukkur zone on Monday, the Pakistan Day (Youm-e-Pakistan) is the day on which resolution was passed for the creation of Pakistan, an independent state for Muslims of sub-continent.

The SP NH&MP Sukkir said that the motorway police were committed to serving the travelers and that the success of all public services laid in joint efforts, mutual understanding and respect.