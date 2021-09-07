NH&MP to create awareness about road safety measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Road Safety Awareness Unit of the National Highways and Motorway Police Headquarters Zone on Tuesday started drive to educate the masses about road safety measures.

In order to create awareness among public, the Motorway Police officials were visiting bus stand managers and drivers, factories, educational institutions, madrassas, mosques and various offices to impart complete awareness about road safety, said a NH&MP statement issued here.

NH&MP termed road safety awareness as a shared responsibility of entire society, parents, teachers and concerned institutions.

Road Safety Unit is also conducting seminars and workshops at various higher educational institutions aiming to impart useful information about road safety.

Young motorcyclists should always wear a safety helmet while riding for their own safety.