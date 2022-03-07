NHMP to ensure best upgradation work in beat offices, residential quarters: IG Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani said that NHMP would ensure best quality upgradation work in its beat offices and residential quarters for better services to the officers.

During visit to NH&MP Lines Headquarter Motorway M-2 and Beat 6 at Chakri, he said they had an excellent plan to improve both the beat sector offices and residential barracks, moreover driving training facility for the officers would also start very soon.

In a statement issued here, he said that DIG/ Zonal Commander must personally oversee that every rupee was very well spent.

Inspector General also visited NH&MP Lines Headquarter Motorway M-2 and Beat 6 at Chakri and Motorway North Beat 7 Kalarkahar to inspect the improvement work in the beat offices and residential quarters.