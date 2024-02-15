NH&MP To Ensure Safe Transportation Of Vehicles
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) wants to ensure safe transportation of vehicles carrying flammable and hazardous materials on Motorways and Highways.
In this regard, a meeting chaired by Inspector General Salman Chaudhry was held at the Central Police Office of NH&MP.
The various stakeholders, including representatives from OGRA, Senior Executive Director (Enforcement) Sohail Ahmad Tariq and Senior Executive Director (LPG) Sarmad Aslam, from Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Director Aftab Qazi and Director Samad Khan of Explosive Department, consultant Scientist Dr. Omer Quershi, DIG Saad Akhtar Bharwana and AIG Syed Muhammad Bilal from NH&MP were present in the meeting.
Key issues related to the safe transportation of these vehicles were discussed, and IG Salman Chaudhry highlighted the importance of a comprehensive policy in this regard.
Ensuring the safety of patrolling officers and commuters was emphasized in the meeting, with plans for training programs and the provision of necessary safety equipments.
Cooperation among stakeholders was deemed essential for ensuring the safe movement of such vehicles across the country.
It was agreed in the meeting that sharing information of such vehicles along with crew members to the Motorway Police would help enforce traffic rules and regulations effectively on motorways and highways.
The participants commended the efforts of NH&MP in enhancing commuter safety on motorways and highways.
Salman Chaudhry reiterated the commitment of NHMP to prioritize the safety of both commuters and patrolling officers.
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin completes preparations for polio campaign in Khyber7 minutes ago
-
Robbers shoot and injure woman in Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Pesco notifies power shutdown47 minutes ago
-
Gohar Ejaz for effective system to provide quality water supply, sanitation services to twin cities57 minutes ago
-
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary59 minutes ago
-
Customs recovers Rs. 55m smuggled goods1 hour ago