Open Menu

NH&MP To Ensure Safe Transportation Of Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

NH&MP to ensure safe transportation of vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) wants to ensure safe transportation of vehicles carrying flammable and hazardous materials on Motorways and Highways.

In this regard, a meeting chaired by Inspector General Salman Chaudhry was held at the Central Police Office of NH&MP.

The various stakeholders, including representatives from OGRA, Senior Executive Director (Enforcement) Sohail Ahmad Tariq and Senior Executive Director (LPG) Sarmad Aslam, from Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) Director Aftab Qazi and Director Samad Khan of Explosive Department, consultant Scientist Dr. Omer Quershi, DIG Saad Akhtar Bharwana and AIG Syed Muhammad Bilal from NH&MP were present in the meeting.

Key issues related to the safe transportation of these vehicles were discussed, and IG Salman Chaudhry highlighted the importance of a comprehensive policy in this regard.

Ensuring the safety of patrolling officers and commuters was emphasized in the meeting, with plans for training programs and the provision of necessary safety equipments.

Cooperation among stakeholders was deemed essential for ensuring the safe movement of such vehicles across the country.

It was agreed in the meeting that sharing information of such vehicles along with crew members to the Motorway Police would help enforce traffic rules and regulations effectively on motorways and highways.

The participants commended the efforts of NH&MP in enhancing commuter safety on motorways and highways.

Salman Chaudhry reiterated the commitment of NHMP to prioritize the safety of both commuters and patrolling officers.

Related Topics

LPG Police Motorway Vehicles Traffic From

Recent Stories

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

59 minutes ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

1 hour ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

2 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

2 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

2 hours ago
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

2 hours ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan