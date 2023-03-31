NHMP to ensure safe travels during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was taking special measures to ensure safe travels during the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued here, IG Sultan Ali Khawaja said guidelines have been issued for the people to drive with care during Sehar and Iftar hours.

"Never exceed the speed limit and the people who are fasting must get enough sleep before traveling in Ramadan," he said.

He said patrolling was being made more efficient for safe and comfortable travel in the motorways. "Initiatives are been taken to hold special briefings on toll plazas in this regard. Always follow traffic laws and use seat belts while traveling," Khawaja said.

He said the Motorway Police was trying to make travel safe for public by using its full capabilities. "SSP and DIG are monitoring special patrolling in their respective areas. Safety of passengers is the first priority," he said.