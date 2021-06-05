NH&MP to establish patrol pump, workshops, rest areas on Hazara Expressway: IGP Motorway

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General Motorway Police (IGP), Syed Kalim Imam Saturday said efforts in collaboration with National Highway Authority are underway to establish fueling stations, workshops and rest areas on Hazara Expressway.

IGP Motorway said this during a meeting with Patrolling Officers at Regional Headquarters Motorway Police at Abottabad. He said that motorway police is playing its role to introduce modern technology aiming at to reduce road mishaps besides creating awareness among people regarding road safety measures.

He said that mobile apps, Hamsafar and Mashwara have been launched for public facilitation while record of vehicle have been maintained under Public Service Vehicle Management System.

Kaleem Imam said that motorway was being monitored through drones cameras and special cameras have been installed to evaluate performance of officials deputed on motorway.

He said that government is also considering welfare projects for motorway police including housing society, provision of easy loan, scholarships for their children besides marriage and healthcare assistance.