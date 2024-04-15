NHMP To Launch Crackdown Against Vehicles With Extra Lights
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) National Highways & Motorway Police(NHMP) will launch a crackdown on all those vehicles bearing extra or improper lights while running on highways to check accidents.
The decision has been taken under the directives of Additional IG NHMP.
Official sources said on Monday that the vehicles which are violating rules by installing extra, improper and police lights would be challenged.
They informed that heavy fine would be imposed on such vehicles owners as these are resulting in accidents especially at night on the highways and motorways.
APP/qsb/mjk
1955 hrs
