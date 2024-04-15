Open Menu

NHMP To Launch Crackdown Against Vehicles With Extra Lights

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM

NHMP to launch crackdown against vehicles with extra lights

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) National Highways & Motorway Police(NHMP) will launch a crackdown on all those vehicles bearing extra or improper lights while running on highways to check accidents.

The decision has been taken under the directives of Additional IG NHMP.

Official sources said on Monday that the vehicles which are violating rules by installing extra, improper and police lights would be challenged.

They informed that heavy fine would be imposed on such vehicles owners as these are resulting in accidents especially at night on the highways and motorways.

APP/qsb/mjk

1955 hrs

Related Topics

Police Motorway Fine Vehicles All

Recent Stories

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

51 minutes ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

54 minutes ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

1 hour ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

3 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

5 hours ago
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

7 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

7 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

7 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

7 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan