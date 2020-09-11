NHMP to provide experimental learning opportunities for teachers, students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Friday the NHMP would provide experiential learning opportunities for students and teachers on and off campus for their personal and professional development.

He said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of Road Safety Awareness Campaign in educational institutions of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) at the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6 sector as chief guest.

Additional Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, DG, Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool, Director Training Amber Sultana, Principal ICB Ali Ahmed and principals of different colleges of Islamabad also attended the ceremony.

He said that last month in the office of federal minister for education, NHMP and FDE signed Letter of Understanding (LoU) relating to road safety education and traffic rules awareness. He said that the objective behind signing of the LoU was to promote road safety and traffic rules in all educational institutions of FDE. The project will benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in promoting better traffic sense, road safety and responsible behavior in the society, said Syed Kaleem Imam.

He said the NHMP will educate and train the students and teachers of the FDE institutions through traffic syllabus, training sessions, seminars and traffic awareness campaigns.

He said that NHMP have prepared road safety curriculum from one class to intermediate class for students in both urdu and English.

The IG said that Motorway Police was the prime institution of the country to ensure safety on motorways and highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

He further said that the mobile education units of NHMP will visit the institutions and conduct the training activities as per the mutually agreed plan of activities. On this occasion Additional Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani and Director General, Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool said that NHMP was doing very good job by maintaining traffic discipline and facilitating the road users.

They further added that NHMP was the pride of the nation. They also lauded the performance of IG Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.