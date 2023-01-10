UrduPoint.com

NHMP To Start Crackdown Against Overloading Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

NHMP to start crackdown against overloading vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday announced a strict crackdown against overloading vehicles.

Inspector General of NHMP Khalid Mahmood in a statement said that Section 43, schedule 6 of the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 would be implemented and strict action will be taken against the violators of the weight limit.

Violators will face imprisonment for up to one month under Section 75 of Ordinance 2000, he said adding that violators could be fined from Rs1,000 to Rs 5,000.

He advised the transporters, and mill owners that they should not exceed the weight limit on freight vehicles and cooperate with the NHMP officials to ensure safe travels on national highways.

