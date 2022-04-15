NHMP to take strict action against vehicles using unauthorized police lights

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) will take strict action against vehicles using illegal registration number plates and unauthorised police lights.

In a statement, NHMP said that the law was clear that no one could install emergency lights in private vehicles and we had zero tolerance in that regard .

The NHMP adheres to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance to commuters.

The National Highways and Motorways Police are committed to facilitating the public through strict enforcement of traffic laws on motorways and national highways and road safety education.

According to NHMP, snap checking of unauthorized police lights, unfit vehicles fancy number plates, with extra lights and overloaded vehicles, effective and more stringent enforcement has been started at various toll plazas.

'For this, NHMP are using latest technology to educate the road users," an official of NHMP said. He said NHMP earned respect into eyes and hearts of people just because of good behaviour and quick response in case of any emergency.