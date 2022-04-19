NHMP to turn 25 in July this year: IG NHMP

Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Tuesday said the NHMP would complete 25 years of providing best possible services to the nation in July this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Tuesday said the NHMP would complete 25 years of providing best possible services to the nation in July this year.

In a tweet, he said,"We have been trying our best to provide the best possible service".

The IG prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the NHMP strength, capacity and capability to help and assist the people, and keep highways and motorways safe for the travellers.