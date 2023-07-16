NHMP traces lost diamond ring, returns to owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police on Sunday returned a diamond ring to its owner.

The Motorway Police found the missing diamond ring and returned it to the owner.

While traveling from Swat to Peshawar along with his family on the Swat Expressway, a precious ring of a commuter Luqman fell in tunnel number one near Pulai.

The value of the ring is said to be Rs 120,000. The family started searching for the ring, after some time the Motorway Police also reached the spot and started helping in the search but the ring could not be found.

After leaving his contact number, Luqman left along with his family. However, the Motorway Police continued the search and after some time the ring was found. The owner was informed about the ring who collected the same and appreciated the effort of the Motorway Police.