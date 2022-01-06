UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Trainees Visit PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:47 PM

A 80-member delegation of the National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura, on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3, Qurban Lines here

The delegation was apprised of functions, structure of the PSCA and intelligent traffic management system, which was very close to the working of the NH&MP as well.

They were briefed as to how data can be used for accidents' analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

The under-training officers appreciated technologies and practices in place besides appreciating the intelligent traffic management system and electronic ticketing.

The NH&MP officials also expressed satisfaction on authority's capability to record and producegeo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis through modern technologyand geo-strategic grid of CCTV cameras.

