UrduPoint.com

NHMP Urge Motorists To Use Fog Lights During Winter

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NHMP urge motorists to use fog lights during winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has advised travelers to use fog lights following dropped visibility and high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an official of NHMP Inspector Saqib Mumtaz said that yellow fog lights are designed to be used at low speed in fog, heavy mist, snow, and other poor-visibility situations.

He said fog lights are different from daytime running lights, mounted low on the vehicle, with the thinking that fog does not settle on the road surface but hovers 12 to 18 inches above it.

He informed that headlights can be too bright in low visibility situations and reflect into the driver's eyes while fog lights are safer and more preferred by road safety experts.

Saqib said that fog lights are angled in a particular way so that the light directly illuminates the road ahead, instead of several feet off the ground without disturbing the other traffic.

He said that frontal fog lights are designed to help the driver see the ground better in low visibility circumstances while rear fog lights help other drivers in interpreting distance.

Furthermore, he instructed to dial the number at 130 for any official assistance required during driving in the intense situation and to use the mobile application titled Hamsafar for finding the exact location to reach the destination.

\395

Related Topics

Police Snow Motorway Mobile Driver Road Vehicle Traffic From

Recent Stories

President calls for realizing full potential of tr ..

President calls for realizing full potential of trade with Greece

2 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor' ..

Pervaiz Elahi approaches LHC challenging Governor's de-notification

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

2 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

11 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.