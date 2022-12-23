NHMP urge motorists to use fog lights during winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has advised travelers to use fog lights following dropped visibility and high concentration of smog hovering in the air.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an official of NHMP Inspector Saqib Mumtaz said that yellow fog lights are designed to be used at low speed in fog, heavy mist, snow, and other poor-visibility situations.

He said fog lights are different from daytime running lights, mounted low on the vehicle, with the thinking that fog does not settle on the road surface but hovers 12 to 18 inches above it.

He informed that headlights can be too bright in low visibility situations and reflect into the driver's eyes while fog lights are safer and more preferred by road safety experts.

Saqib said that fog lights are angled in a particular way so that the light directly illuminates the road ahead, instead of several feet off the ground without disturbing the other traffic.

He said that frontal fog lights are designed to help the driver see the ground better in low visibility circumstances while rear fog lights help other drivers in interpreting distance.

Furthermore, he instructed to dial the number at 130 for any official assistance required during driving in the intense situation and to use the mobile application titled Hamsafar for finding the exact location to reach the destination.

