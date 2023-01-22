UrduPoint.com

NHMP Urged Drivers To Be Careful On Slippery Roads

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 11:00 AM

NHMP urged drivers to be careful on slippery roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have urged drivers to exercise caution while driving on slippery roads during and after periods of rain.

The warning comes as weather forecasters predicted that plain the region will experience heavy rainfall and northern areas will have snowfall over the coming days till January 25, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions on the highways.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, an official of NHMP informed that slippery road conditions are prevailing on various highways including Shah Maqsood to Thakot (E35), Dina Nath to Jinnah Terminal Thokar Bypass (N5), Islamabad Toll Palaza to Sawabi (M1), Thalian Interchange to Islamabad Toll Plaza (M2), Havelian to Achriya (E35), Shaheen CNG to Dina Nath(N5) and at Express Highway from Katlang to Chakdara.

He said that rain can cause roads to become slick and slippery, making it harder for drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. He said slippery conditions can lead to an increased risk of accidents, particularly for those traveling at high speeds.

To stay safe on the roads during wet weather, he advised the drivers to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles.

Additionally, he warned drivers to be aware of sudden changes in weather conditions, such as heavy rain, snowfall, and fog that can reduce visibility on the roads. He recommended that drivers use their headlights and windshield wipers to help improve visibility, and also to be prepared for sudden stops or changes in traffic flow.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather CNG Police Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Lead Dina Havelian January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

2 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

11 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

11 hours ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.