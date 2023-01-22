NHMP urged drivers to be careful on slippery roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have urged drivers to exercise caution while driving on slippery roads during and after periods of rain.

The warning comes as weather forecasters predicted that plain the region will experience heavy rainfall and northern areas will have snowfall over the coming days till January 25, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions on the highways.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, an official of NHMP informed that slippery road conditions are prevailing on various highways including Shah Maqsood to Thakot (E35), Dina Nath to Jinnah Terminal Thokar Bypass (N5), Islamabad Toll Palaza to Sawabi (M1), Thalian Interchange to Islamabad Toll Plaza (M2), Havelian to Achriya (E35), Shaheen CNG to Dina Nath(N5) and at Express Highway from Katlang to Chakdara.

He said that rain can cause roads to become slick and slippery, making it harder for drivers to maintain control of their vehicles. He said slippery conditions can lead to an increased risk of accidents, particularly for those traveling at high speeds.

To stay safe on the roads during wet weather, he advised the drivers to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles.

Additionally, he warned drivers to be aware of sudden changes in weather conditions, such as heavy rain, snowfall, and fog that can reduce visibility on the roads. He recommended that drivers use their headlights and windshield wipers to help improve visibility, and also to be prepared for sudden stops or changes in traffic flow.

