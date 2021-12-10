UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Urged Govt Departments To Ensure Prompt M-Tag Vehicle Registration

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 02:47 PM

National Highway and Motorway Police on Friday urged all the government departments to immediately ensure M-Tag registration of their vehicles which were not exempted from Toll Tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police on Friday urged all the government departments to immediately ensure M-Tag registration of their vehicles which were not exempted from Toll Tax.

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani have started work on war footing to implement Lahore High Court order to affix M-Tag on vehicles, said a press release.

He said that M-Tag on all government vehicles would be completed on an emergency basis.

In this regard, IG NH&MP said that a special awareness campaign was also launched for all the Federal and provincial government departments.

He said that steps have been taken to affix M-Tags on vehicles of government departments, adding that an exclusive facilitation center was set up at Thalia for the government vehicles to get M-Tag.

He said that M-tags will be affixed on government vehicles that were not exempted from toll tax. The M-Tag Center will be open 24 hours a day.

The M-Tag Special Center has been set up for the convenience of government departments and government vehicles only.

Government departments and officials can contact M-Tag Center Manager Abdul Salam on 03108151651 and 03465560365.

Vehicles without M-tag were banned on motorways from December 7.

